Annual Lucerne Stock Show set to begin on August 3, 2022

The Annual Lucerne Stock Show is celebrating their 83rd year and there are many activities to participate in from August 3 through the 6th.

The festival begins on Wednesday, August 3rd with the 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle Show at 10:30 am followed by the 4-H/FFA Dairy Goat at 1 pm. The Open, 4-H, and FFA projects can be entered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The Community Bar-B-Que begins at 6:00 pm. Wednesday evening ends with Church Night at 7:30 pm.

Thursday, August 4th starts with the Poultry and Rabbit Show at 11 am and continues with the Beef Show at 5:30 pm, finishing up with the ever popular “Newlywed Game” concluding festivities at 7 pm.

Friday, August 5th is a day of livestock shows with the Swine Show starting at 11 am. The Sheep Show starts at 2 pm and meat goats at 3:30 pm. The Kids Games end the day at 7 pm.

Shows are open to all 4-H and FFA members in Missouri or Iowa (health rules apply).

Saturday, August 6 begins at 9 am with the set-up for the vendor fair as well as the Antique and Small Engine Show. Thehe dog races and auction start at 9:30 am and the Cornhole Tournament is at 10:30. At 1 pm the ax throwing contest begins with the Kiddie Tractor Pull starting at 2 pm. The mechanical bull will be on hand from 2 to 6 pm for those wishing to take the challenge. Make and Take with Marsha and Brenda is at 3 pm. Register with Taren at 660-626-8280. At 4 pm is the BBQ contest, at 4:30 the Lawnmower Tractor Pull, 5 is the 3 by 3 basketball tournament, and at 5:30 the pie contest. Building exhibits are released at 6 pm. The Stock Show concludes with the 7 pm Talent Show and Centerline performing at 8 pm.

The 4-H and FFA livestock shows are open to anyone in Missouri or Iowa and no pre-registration is required. Contact Kyle Blanchard at 660-988-8611 for more information.