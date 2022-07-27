Grundy County Commission signs contract for work on three bridges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission July 26th signed contracts for work on three bridges.

The contracts were with C and C Bridge and Concrete of Pilot Grove. One contract involves bridges on Northeast Heron Lane and Northeast 30th Street, and another consists of a bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. American Rescue Plan Act funding has been allocated to pay for the bridge work.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open for absentee voting on July 30th from 8 am to noon for August 2nd’s election. The deadline to vote absentee in person is August 1st at 5 p.m.

The Grundy County Commission will meet at the courthouse on August 1st instead of August 2nd next week because of the election.

The agenda includes a closed session for legal matters at 9 a.m. There will also be a public forum on the ambulance district ballot issue in the third-floor courtroom at 9:30 am.