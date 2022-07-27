Authorities report the arrest of a man from Mercer and a man from Galt

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of two area residents on July 26th.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gunnar Scott Oberender of Mercer has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of an owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility including a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of supervision by North Missouri Court Services if a bond is posted. Oberender is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 9th.

Oberender was accused of possessing methamphetamine on July 25th. He is also accused of owning a motor vehicle registered in Missouri and operating the vehicle upon which financial responsibility was not maintained, operating a motor vehicle on a highway during a time when his operator’s license was suspended, and failing to drive on the right half of the road when it was of sufficient width.

Court information shows Oberender pleaded guilty in Mercer County Circuit Court in October 2016 to failure to maintain responsibility.

Forty-year-old Victor Lee Tunnell of Galt was arrested at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a capias warrant on alleged failure to appear in court. His original charge was felony non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

He posted a bond of $2,000 cash only. Tunnell is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 11th.