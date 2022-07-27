Obituary & Services: Anna Fae Allen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Anna Fae Allen, 88, Eagleville, MO passed peacefully at home, with her latest teacup Yorkie, Frankie on her lap, after a brief illness, and her loving family at her side on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Anna Fae Thompson was born to Grady and Lucille Thompson on March 23, 1934. Anna was born in a small country home northeast of Albany, Mo. She attended a little country school (Nossman) east of Martinsville, Mo. She also attended a country school south of Eagleville and back west off 69 Hwy, North Pine school. The family moved to Nemaha Ne., where she attended school for a few years. Later moving back to Blythedale where she graduated from high school, being the last class to graduate from Blythedale.

She married Phillip Hopkins on Nov. 7, 1951, and to this union, 3 children were born, Steve, Sharon, and Stan. They later divorced and she married Robert Allen in 1970, adding 2 stepchildren Debbie and Wayne. They lived on the farm north of Eagleville for a few years, then moved into Eagleville in 1976, where she still presided and maintained a beautiful home and yard full of flowerbeds.

Around 1980, she decided to work part-time out of the home doing wallpapering and painting, which turned into full-time work covering many counties. Several ladies worked with her, including JoAnn Purdun, Molly Rinehart, Shauna Allen, and Roxie Quick. Roxie worked with her for close to 20 years, and they became loyal friends. She loved to tease Roxie, always picking her up for the day’s work, honking and saying, “hurry up little girl, we’re gonna be late!” She finally retired in 2012. She always loved her work, meeting many nice people who became friends.

She always loved to decorate for the holidays, including extensive outside decorating for Christmas, until she was no longer able. She loved to make Christmas candy and take plates to many people around the community.

She loved her flowers so very much and always had a lot of different ones, she could always be found in her gardens.

She was an avid bowler, belonging to weekly leagues, and traveling to several winning tournaments. She belonged to the Socialables Club and enjoyed the activities and many friendships.

When Chrissy Purdun was born, Robert and Anna became very attached to her and she became like a granddaughter. Soon after, grandchildren Robin and Jason were born, and they loved spending time with Grandma and Grandpa. Later, great-grandchildren were born, and she spent countless hours with them, and loved them dearly! She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending numerous school and sports events faithfully. Grandson Greg always lived far away, but she enjoyed every minute of being with him as often as possible

Chrissy gave her a little teacup Yorkie “Penelope” which began her love for little lap puppies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; daughter, Sharon, and sister Vera Cross.

Survivors include her sisters, Betty (Larry) Floyd, Shirley Reilly, and brother, Butch (Kay) Thompson; children, Steve Hopkins, Eagleville, and Stan Hopkins, St. Joseph, Mo.; stepchildren, Debbie (Stan) Snead and Wayne (Shauna) Allen; grandchildren, Robin (Dylan) Hogan, Jason (Cassy) Allen, and Dr. Gregory Snead; great-grandchildren, Raegan, Hattie, Finley, Mason, Kinlee and Paislee, and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Hill Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.