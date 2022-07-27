Audio: New beef processing plant in Missouri to create 1300 jobs with an annual payroll of more than $80 million dollars

American Foods Group has announced it will break ground next month on its new, state-of-the-art beef processing plant in Warren County, Missouri. The $450 million plant will have a daily capacity of 2,400 head

“The state of Missouri and the people of Warren County have been outstanding partners, and we look forward to becoming a member of their community,” Steve Van Lannen, President, and COO of American Foods Groups said in a statement. “Consumer demand for beef is growing, and we are investing in this project to fill an industry need for additional hook space while meeting the needs of our partners, customers, and consumers.”

 

 

American Foods Group said the 500,000-square-foot slaughterhouse, which will be located near Foristell, Missouri, would employ 1,300  with a payroll of more than $80 million dollars annually, The new plant will generate approximately $1 billion in economic impact for the local economy and state of Missouri. The project will include a harvest floor, carcass chillers, fabrication area, rendering, further processing area, storage coolers, freezers, and loading docks.

American Foods Group is a family-owned, U.S. beef processing company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with locations throughout the Midwest.

 

