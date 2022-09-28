Mercer County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories

Local News September 28, 2022September 28, 2022 KTTN News
Boil Advisory lifted
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted two boil advisories issued last week.

One advisory had the boundaries of  Highway 136 on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Route D on the south, and Route A on the west. It also included customers on Gaslight Place.

The other lifted boil advisory for Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 had the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, Route U on the east, the Grundy County line on the south, and the Harrison County line on the west. It also affected customers on Hacksaw Road.

Post Views: 11
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.