Mercer County Public Water Supply District lifts boil advisories

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted two boil advisories issued last week.

One advisory had the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Route D on the south, and Route A on the west. It also included customers on Gaslight Place.

The other lifted boil advisory for Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 had the boundaries of Highway 136 on the north, Route U on the east, the Grundy County line on the south, and the Harrison County line on the west. It also affected customers on Hacksaw Road.