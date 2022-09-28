Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice.

Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was held in contempt of court and given 30 days in jail. Cox reports Kimler appeared in Livingston County Court via Webex on September 27th and was again allegedly mouthing, cursing, and threatening the judge. His criminal case was continued, and he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail for contempt.

Online court information shows he is next scheduled for court on December 7th for the DWI charge.

The Missouri Public Defenders Office represents Kimler who remains incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center.