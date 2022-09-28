Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk slated for October 1

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk will be held on October 1st to support a scholarship fund for alumni of Bishop Hogan Memorial School of Chillicothe.

The event, in memory of Bishop Hogan students Abby Quinn Boies and Joshua Quinn, will start at Bishop Hogan at 8 a.m. The 3.1-mile course will have two water stations and end at Bishop Hogan.

Registration for the 5K costs $25 for participants who are 18 or younger and $30 for others. The fun run is free. Proceeds from the Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk on October 1st will support the Quinn Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships to Bishop Hogan alumni to help further their education.

More information and a link to online registration is available at this link. More information can also be obtained by emailing the race director at [email protected].