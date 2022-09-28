Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for September 27, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident, Sheryl Kay Sparks, has waived a preliminary hearing on two felony drug-related counts. Sparks is accused of the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid as of September 8th and 21st. The case was bound over to the October 13th docket for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Bradley Simpson pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident on August 22nd. The charge was reduced in court from a felony to a misdemeanor. Simpson was sentenced to 30 days at the Grundy County Detention Center. He was given credit for serving ten days in jail. Execution of the remaining days was suspended and Simpson was placed on supervised probation for up to two years. He’s to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay restitution of $1,575 to the prosecuting attorney’s office, and the court costs.

Among Associate Division cases involving Justin Tyler Sharp of Trenton, he has pleaded guilty to charges of driving while revoked or suspended as of January 24th and operating a vehicle owned by another on September 7th knowing financial responsibility was not maintained. Fines amounting to $325.50 were assessed with the money to be taken from a posted bond.

Another charge of driving while revoked or suspended from September 7th was amended to a misdemeanor, and Sharp pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to one day in jail and given credit for the time served in the Grundy County Jail. A fine was waived. Sharp is to pay court costs of $117.50 by January 24th.