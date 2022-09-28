Missouri Department of Conservation to host free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host two free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season. The workshops will be held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on October 17th and November 14th from 9 to 1 pm.

The curriculum aligns with kindergarten Missouri Learning Science and Next Generation Science Standards, including the four components of Earth and Space, Physical, Life, and Engineering and Technology sciences. The curriculum follows the four seasons with four units and 23 lessons. Lessons cover Missouri black bears and their habitat. The lessons use the 5E instruction model, starting with Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate.

The training will introduce teachers to the free student and teacher guides, the MDC Teacher Portal, and other resources. The MDC staff will prepare teachers on how to instruct the lessons indoors and outdoors. Participants will become certified to receive the Discover Nature Schools Kindergarten Teacher Kit and funding to transport students on their field experience outside of school grounds.

Lunch will not be provided at the workshops on October 17th and November 14th.

Register for either workshop by going to this link, creating an account, and searching for the event.