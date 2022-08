Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold an open lab day on August 12th. Appointments will be offered from 8 to 10 o’clock that morning.

Tests to be offered include A1C for $19, lipid $18.50, PSA $10.75, TSH $10.25, CMP $9.50, and CBC $6.50. There is a $5 office fee.

No doctor’s order is needed. Attendees are asked to bring their insurance cards.

Call the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630 to schedule an appointment for the open lab day on August 12th.