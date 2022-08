Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Albany received serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday night in Shelby County.

Forty-three-year-old James Gordon was taken by an ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon and then flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Gordon lost control of the ATV while traveling old Highway 36 in Clarence. The ATV overturned and ejected Gordon who was not using any safety equipment.

The ATV was demolished.