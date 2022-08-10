Sullivan County Health Department to hold a wellness day and lab draws

Local News August 10, 2022 KTTN News
Sullivan County Health Department website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a wellness day and lab draws later this month.

The Safety and Wellness Day will be at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on August 22nd from 1 to 5:30 pm.

There will be information, resources, and activities.

The North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Smithfield, and the Sullivan County Health Department sponsor the event.

Wellness lab draws will be at the health department in Milan on August 24th from 8:30 to 10 am.

Tests to be available include PSA for $10, A1C for $10, and vitamin D hydroxy for $20. There is a $10 draw fee.

Another option involves CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.