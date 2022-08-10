Sullivan County Health Department to hold a wellness day and lab draws

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a wellness day and lab draws later this month.

The Safety and Wellness Day will be at the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative of Milan on August 22nd from 1 to 5:30 pm.

There will be information, resources, and activities.

The North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative, Smithfield, and the Sullivan County Health Department sponsor the event.

Wellness lab draws will be at the health department in Milan on August 24th from 8:30 to 10 am.

Tests to be available include PSA for $10, A1C for $10, and vitamin D hydroxy for $20. There is a $10 draw fee.

Another option involves CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.