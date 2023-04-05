Medicine Creek Fire Protection District, with support from five other departments, responds to fire in Mercer County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire approximately one mile north of Intrepid Drive in Mercer County on Tuesday afternoon, April 4th that burned about 50 acres.

Terry Purdy with the Medicine Creek Fire Protection District reports fire departments helping Medicine Creek were from Mercer County, Galt, Spickard, Unionville, and Milan.

Purdy says someone burned trash, and cedar trees and timber caught fire. Sandra Buckler with Medicine Creek reports most of the fire was in the timber where logging had been done. She says the firefighters kept the fire away from any structures. No injuries were reported.

Buckler adds that several volunteers and neighbors helped fight the fire on the land owned by someone from Linn, Missouri.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire for approximately seven hours.

Related