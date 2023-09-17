Medical episode leads to single-vehicle accident north of Macon

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 63, three miles north of Macon, at approximately 5:35 PM on September 15, 2023. The incident involved a 2018 Isuzu box truck driven by Benjamin R. Cavin, a 25-year-old male from Fulton, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cavin was driving southbound when he experienced a medical episode. This led the box truck to veer off the left side of the road, travel through a cornfield, and then re-enter the roadway. The vehicle subsequently ran off the right side of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Cavin was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Boone Hospital in Columbia for further evaluation and treatment.

The 2018 Isuzu box truck did not sustain any damage and was driven from the scene.

Trooper Fuller of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash assisted by Master Sergeant Ritter, Macon County First Responders, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, and Macon County EMS.

Related