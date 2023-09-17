Teen driver in critical condition after Highway K crash near Monroe City

Local News September 17, 2023September 17, 2023 Digital Correspondent
A serious accident occurred on Highway K, approximately 6.5 miles northwest of Monroe City, leaving a 17-year-old male in critical condition. The incident took place on September 16, 2023, at around 12:30 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, a juvenile from Monroe City, was behind the wheel of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road. The Jeep Cherokee struck several trees before overturning, sustaining total damage. The vehicle was later removed by the owner.

Corporal Tappendorf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the young driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. 

The injured teen was initially transferred to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Monroe City Ambulance. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later flown to the University of Missouri Hospital by Survival Flight for further treatment.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department, and Monroe City Ambulance.

