Drowsy driving leads to rollover crash southwest of Kirksville

Local News September 17, 2023
Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel
A 19-year-old male from Kirksville survived a rollover accident with moderate injuries according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred on September 15, 2023, at approximately 5:25 PM, 12 miles southwest of Kirksville on Highway 11.

The driver, identified as Liam M. Ruuskanen, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Honda Civic when he fell asleep at the wheel. The car veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was secured at the roadside, a tenth of a mile east of Outback Trail on Highway 11.

Corporal Mason of the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that Ruuskanen was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. Ruuskanen suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional for medical treatment.

The Kirksville Fire Department and Adair County Ambulance assisted in the incident. 

