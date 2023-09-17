MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 18, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Sept. 18-24.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue to through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route N to Route M, Sept. 18-20

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from the Iowa state line to the Holt County line, Sept. 18-22

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from Route M to I-29, Sept. 18-22

Route 46 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Sept. 18-22

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement and guardrail/cable project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. Work will be completed overnight Sunday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Short-term ramp closures may occur. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek Bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED southbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison streets to Lake Boulevard through October. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, Sept. 18-29. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, Sept. 18-29. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route MM – CLOSED for pothole patching, Sept. 18, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – Pothole patching, Sept. 19-21

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route T – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Fitzgerald Creek Bridge through mid-November.

Route J – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Sept. 18-19. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through November. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from Route W will be closed. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route NN – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project Sept. 19-23. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Holt County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project from Driftwood Drive to Lewis and Clark Trail, through early October. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route N – Pavement repair from Mound City to Route HH, Sept. 21

Linn County

Route O – Sidewalk/ADA improvements between Route 5 and Alonzo Avenue through late September. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC.)

Route 11 – Intersection improvement project south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield, through October. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route M – Pothole patching, Sept. 18-21

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Mercer County

Route P – Pavement repair from Route B to U.S. Route 136, Sept. 18-22

Nodaway County

Route VV – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the bridge over the Platte River, Sept. 18-22, around the clock.

Route AD – Pavement repair from 130 th Street to 140 th Street, Sept. 20

Route YY – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route C to Almond Road, Sept. 21, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N, and Mayapple Road through early October. (Capital Paving and Construction, LLC) Aug. 21 – early November: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road.

Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

Sept. 5 – early November: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road. Traffic Impacts: The roadway will be CLOSED during construction. Motorists will be directed to follow the signed detour on Routes 6, J, Y, N, and B.



Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Iowa state line for a bridge reconstruction project by Iowa DOT, through September. (Contractor: Gus Construction)

Route 246 – Pothole patching, Sept. 18-22

Route Z – Pothole patching, Sept. 18-22

Route B – Pothole patching, Sept. 18-22

