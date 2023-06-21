Man from Texas destroys pickup in Highway 6 crash in rural Adair County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An out-of-state resident driving a pickup was injured on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident in rural Adair County.

Twenty-four-year-old John Carreno of Eddy, Texas, was seriously injured when his pickup veered off Highway 6 and collided with a utility pole. Carreno was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

It was unknown whether Carreno had been using a seatbelt. The pickup was destroyed in the accident, which took place two-tenths of a mile east of Route V in eastern Adair County.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and the Kirksville Fire Department.

