Man from Texas destroys pickup in Highway 6 crash in rural Adair County

Local News June 21, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
An out-of-state resident driving a pickup was injured on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident in rural Adair County.

Twenty-four-year-old John Carreno of Eddy, Texas, was seriously injured when his pickup veered off Highway 6 and collided with a utility pole. Carreno was transported by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

It was unknown whether Carreno had been using a seatbelt. The pickup was destroyed in the accident, which took place two-tenths of a mile east of Route V in eastern Adair County.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, and the Kirksville Fire Department.

