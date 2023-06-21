Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests on Monday and Tuesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was busy on Monday and Tuesday as officers made several arrests throughout the state for driving under the influence (DUI) and related charges.

Four individuals were taken into custody in separate incidents, underscoring the patrol’s commitment to road safety and the enforcement of DUI laws.

The first arrest took place at 1:10 a.m. on June 21 in Platte County. Carter A. Christensen, a 21-year-old male from Maryville, Missouri, was apprehended for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and a lane violation.

Christensen’s vehicle drew the attention of patrolling officers due to erratic driving behavior, prompting them to initiate a traffic stop. Subsequent investigation led to the determination that Christensen was indeed operating the vehicle under the influence. He was also found to have violated a traffic lane. Following his arrest, Christensen was taken to St. Luke’s on Barry Road for processing and was later released.

In Andrew County, Larry Burris, a 71-year-old male from Austell, Georgia, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to a motor carrier violation in Newton County. The arrest occurred at 10:22 a.m. on June 20. Burris was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, where he was deemed bondable, meaning he could secure his release by posting a bond.

Another DUI arrest occurred in Clinton County at 3:16 p.m. on June 20. Cherilyn Denise L. Rooks, a 60-year-old female from Liberty, Missouri, was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor DWI. Rook’s vehicle was observed exhibiting signs of erratic driving, prompting officers to initiate a traffic stop. Following her arrest, Rooks was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Finally, in Grundy County, Ervin D. Mullet, a 36-year-old male from Denison, Texas, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI. The incident occurred at 9:42 p.m. on June 20. Mullet was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center before being released.

Motorists are reminded to never drink and drive and to always designate a sober driver or use alternative transportation if impaired. The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to urge residents to prioritize safety and make responsible choices to prevent accidents and tragedies caused by impaired driving.

