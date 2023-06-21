Big rig goes airborne after veering off Interstate 35 in Harrison County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany truck driver was injured on Tuesday night in an accident on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

Seventy-two-year-old Larry Burton sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Burton was driving north when the Freightliner truck veered off the west side of I-35, struck an emergency crossover, became airborne, crossed both southbound lanes, went off the west side, struck a ditch, and came to a stop upright.

The big rig was destroyed in the accident, which occurred seven miles south of Bethany. The patrol reported that Burton was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Highway Patrol.

