Man from Missouri sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a synagogue

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Tuesday sentenced a man to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021.

Cody Steven Rush, 30, pleaded guilty in August to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021, and threatening to blow up the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.

In a third call, Rush gave his location, which was on the same street as the CRC. When authorities called Rush back, he again made threats.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI found Rush, who told them, “I am feeling suicidal and homicidal. I just feel like killing Jews.” He was arrested without incident.

Rush’s lawyer, Lucille Liggett, said in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that Rush has mental health issues, suffered a brain injury, and has PTSD.

Judge Autrey ordered Rush to undergo a mental health evaluation in prison and upon his release.

“Cody Steven Rush has already proven he is capable of violence with his criminal history. He attempted to burn down his own family’s home and a neighbor’s home on separate occasions,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Today’s sentencing is a clear warning that anyone who threatens the civil rights of others stands to lose his or her own freedom.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department.