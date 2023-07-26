Man convicted of murdering six-year-old Missouri girl appeals to Governor for clemency

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man convicted of the 2002 murder of a six-year-old girl is seeking clemency from Governor Mike Parson just days before his scheduled execution. Johnny Johnson, aged 45, is set to face lethal injection on August 1 at the state prison in Bonne Terre for his role in the kidnapping, murder, and attempted rape of Cassandra “Casey” Williamson in Valley Park, a St. Louis suburb.

During the trial, a St. Louis jury found Johnson guilty of brutally attacking the young victim when she resisted his attempted rape. Despite admitting to the heinous crime, Johnson’s legal team is now urging the Governor’s Office to intervene, arguing that executing him would be unjust due to several reasons, including persistent mental health issues.

The request for clemency has reached Governor Mike Parson’s office, prompting the Governor and his legal team to review the case thoroughly. A decision on whether to grant clemency or proceed with the execution will be made prior to the scheduled date.

Johnson’s legal team contends that his mental health struggles should preclude him from facing the death penalty. Specifically, they assert that Johnny Johnson has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, and throughout the years, he has experienced debilitating psychotic episodes marked by hallucinations and disturbing voices compelling him to harm himself. Furthermore, his delusions have taken a disturbing turn, with Johnson now believing that his execution is part of a larger malevolent scheme orchestrated by Satan, with the state of Missouri being used as a tool to bring about the end of the world.

The case has garnered attention from various groups, including “Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty,” which staunchly opposes the scheduled execution and advocates for a more compassionate approach towards those with mental health challenges facing the death penalty.

The plea for life clemency has ignited debates across the state, with citizens expressing varying opinions on the matter. Some argue that the severity of the crime warrants the ultimate punishment, while others emphasize the need for rehabilitation and treatment for those with mental health disorders.

(Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

Related