Suspect apprehended in Trenton after pursuit from Livingston County, followed by foot chase

A suspect was apprehended in Trenton Tuesday night following a law enforcement pursuit and foot chase.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said a weapons or firearm investigation by Chillicothe Police turned into a pursuit from Chillicothe into Grundy County. It ended along the west side of Highway 65 at Trenton in the vicinity of the River of Life Pentecostal Church at the east end of Hillcrest Drive. That was approximately around 9 pm on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office news release on Tuesday night said the Highway Patrol had successfully deployed spike strips on Highway 65 at the south edge of Trenton. That was at the Iowa Boulevard turnoff. The individual continued to drive north on 65 when he drove off the highway and behind the church. The sheriff’s office said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A Grundy County deputy was able to catch the suspect and deployed a Taser. The individual was taken into custody just south of the church with the assistance of the Highway Patrol.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said the person was transported by authorities back to Chillicothe for questioning and processing. The office noted the individual was wanted on a warrant issued by Linn County and another for an alleged parole violation.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the person who was captured in Trenton.

