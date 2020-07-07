Man charged with 11 counts of child abuse pleads not guilty

A Lawson man charged with 11 felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child—no sexual contact has entered a plea of not guilty in Division 3 of Ray County Circuit Court. Online court information shows Gary Wyant’s case was continued to September 2nd.

He has also been charged with the felonies of tamper or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

A probable cause statement accused Wyant of restraining his daughters and his ex-girlfriend’s son with zip ties and keeping them in cardboard boxes overnight several times.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares