Harrison and Linn counties announce new cases of COVID-19

The Linn County Health Department reports three new cases, which brings the total number to 23 for the county. Six cases are under isolation precautions, and 14 have been removed from isolation. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Linn County. There have also been two antibody-positive cases.

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are now 24 total confirmed cases in the county. That is an increase of three. Ten of the Harrison County cases are active, and 14 have been removed from isolation.

