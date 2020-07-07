Grundy County Health Department announces first death due to COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department has been notified of the first death due to COVID-19 for a Grundy County resident. No personal information was provided.

“We are saddened by this news,” said Grundy County Health Department Administrator, Elizabeth Gibson “Our sincere condolences go out to the family.”

The Health Department urges the public to continue taking appropriate precautions including good handwashing, social distancing, the use of face coverings in public, and limiting attendance at large gatherings.

For more information about the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares