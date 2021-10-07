Man believed to be impersonating law enforcement officer stops at residence in DeKalb County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reports a man believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer stopped at a residence on October 6, 2021.

The office explains the unknown white male came to the residence in a pickup truck, approached a neighbor, and asked for someone who is not from the area. The man allegedly showed a badge and led the neighbor to believe the man was law enforcement. The man reportedly refused to identify himself or the agency he supposedly works for. This is not typical practice of law enforcement and he is believed to be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at (816) 449-5802 or law enforcement in general by dialing 911.

