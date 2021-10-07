Missouri Department of Agriculture announces availability of industrial hemp processing grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced funding for the processing of industrial hemp fiber. The Department will award grants of up to $200,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with the expansion of processing capacity for industrial hemp fiber in Missouri.

The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $700,000 to help build Missouri’s industrial hemp fiber processing infrastructure. Increased processing capacity will create additional marketing opportunities for Missouri industrial hemp producers.

This is a reimbursement grant, with a minimum 25% cash match required. Eligible expenses are limited to equipment used for processing industrial hemp fiber and direct costs for the installation of such equipment. Applicants must be based in Missouri.

Grant applications are due by Oct. 22, 2021, and grants will be awarded on or before Nov. 8, 2021. Expenses must be incurred between the date of award and March 1, 2022. All grant recipients must submit a reimbursement request and progress report no later than April 1, 2022, detailing activities and advancements toward project completion.

For a grant application or more information about the Industrial Hemp Processing Grant or other grant opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, call (573) 751-4211 or visit the Department of Agriculture.

