Livingston County Sheriff’s Department releases information on incidents, arrests and investigations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released information on incidents, arrests, and investigations over the last several weeks.

May 05 LCSO began an investigation on possible domestic assault and other issues. The investigation is continuing.

May 08 at 9:38 a.m. LCSO responded to a location on U.S. 36 as a business had called about two people and their vehicle trespassing and then called back reporting they had just left and possible domestic disturbance between the couple. Deputy located the vehicle and the stop resulted in the citations to the driver for the alleged Operating Motor Vehicle without a Valid License-3rd or subsequent offense and for no auto insurance.

May 08 at 12:34 p.m. LCSO responded to a residence in Chula for a death in the home. Preliminary investigation suggests the 61-year-old male passed from natural cause(s). Investigation continues and the body was turned over to the county coroner’s office. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends.

May 10 at 11:00 a.m. LCSO began a burglary and stealing investigation in the 3000 block of Highway 190. The victim reported leaving for a short period and upon returning found his wallet with contents and certain prescription medication missing from the home. Investigation continues.

May 11 at 2:17 p.m. LCSO responded to Southwest School regarding a student who allegedly was in possession of marijuana. Evidence collected and report submitted to the juvenile office. The parent/guardian was notified and the school is handling administrative duties.

May 12 at 4:50 p.m. LCSO assisted a rural resident with identity theft where the victim’s personal information was used to obtain a home loan, medications, and other credit. Investigation continues.

May 13 at 12:59 a.m. LCSO responded to a report of a possible suicidal person near the Thompson River. Deputy located the subject and interviewed the person about what was going on. A Crisis Intervention Team report was completed and services were offered.

May 16 LCSO investigated an illegal trash dumping and the matter has been resolved and cleaned up.

May 17 at 9:03 p.m. LCSO responded to a residence in Ludlow on reported domestic assault. Information obtained with people present reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement. An incident report has been completed and is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney seeking criminal charges on one male.

Most Wanted Updates:

May 07 Jackson County authorities arrested David Edward Buesing, 35, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation on original class E felony Non-Support, Total Arrears in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order of Support. Bond was set at $10,000 cash on case #22LV-CR00037-01. The warrant lists alleged violations of probation being LAWS violation(s) by being arrested on April 11, 2023, by Kansas City MO Police on City Warrants and being charged with Domestic Violence Assault.

On May 15 authorities in Saline County arrested James Lee McCoy, 46, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class E felony Non-Support, Total Arrears in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order of Support. Bond was set at $5,000 cash on case #22LV-CR00434. We have extradited Mr. McCoy and he is being held in lieu of bond in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Other Arrests:

May 03 at 10:20 a.m. LCSO arrested Justin David Haley, 44, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant #23LV-CR00150 for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Haley was processed at the LEC and released on bond.

May 04 at 9:12 a.m. LCSO arrested William Cody Campbell, 34, Holden, on Livingston County arrest warrant #23LV-CR00093-01 for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class E felony Assault-3rd degree. Mr. Campbell was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 04 at 11:08 a.m. LCSO arrested Ethan Alexander Ross, 23, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant #22LV-Cr00591-01 for alleged class B felony Abuse or Neglect of a Child-Serious Emotional or Physical Injury-No Sexual Contact. Mr. Ross was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 05 LCSO served two arrest warrants to Sarah Jean Brown, 23, Chillicothe, for alleged Failure to Appear on an infraction for no seatbelt and class D misdemeanor for no valid license-1st offense. Ms. Brown posted the $160 dollar bond and was released with a new court date.

May 10 at 10:11 a.m. LCSO arrested Karla Ann Knouse, 54, Wheeling, in the 800 block of Highway B on Livingston County arrest warrant #21LV-CR00523-01 for alleged Probation Violation on original class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Knouse was transferred to the Platte County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

May 12 at 11:30 p.m. LCSO responded to a call for service on U.S. 36 where a specific vehicle was reported to be in Linn County traveling west into Livingston County driving careless and imprudent and all over the roadway. Deputy located the vehicle and observed similar violation(s) and the stop resulted in the arrest of Nicole Beatrice Smith, Wyoming, Michigan for alleged No Valid Driver’s License. Ms. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

May 13 at 12:10 a.m. LCSO stopped a vehicle near Third and Elm Streets for failing to stop at a stop sign/signal and the stop resulted in the arrest of Louis Albert Baladez, 37, Chillicothe, for alleged Driving While Revoked-2nd offense. Mr. Baladez was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released on a summons.

May 13 at 8:00 p.m. LCSO arrested Sonny W. McKee, 19, Potomac Illinois for consistently driving 98 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica. Mr. McKee was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and released with a summons after posting bond.

Citations:

LCSO staff has worked occasional traffic enforcement overtime grants where they are assigned to watch for aggressive, drunk, drugged, or other dangerous drivers primarily on U.S. 36, U.S. 65, and Highway 190. Most of these are the citations from said enforcement opportunity but do not include all the warnings issued to other drivers:

May 05 at 4:00 p.m. a Kansas City driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Wheeling Junction.

May 05 at 4:35 p.m. a Florida driver was cited for 77 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Medicine Creek.

May 05 at 4:55 p.m. a Moberly driver was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR for 5 month expired license.

May 07 at 12:30 p.m. a Chillicothe resident was cited for leaving a dog inside their enclosed vehicle when the outside temperature was 85 degrees.

May 07 at 10:50 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for no seat belt.

May 08 at 9:50 p.m. a Bucklin driver was cited for 55 in a 35 on Mitchell Road and 3rd Street in Chillicothe.

May 09 at 5:50 p.m. a Colorado driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Wheeling Jct.

May 11 at 7:35 a.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR with expired plates from November 2022.

May 11 at 3:20 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 90 in a 65 on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

May 12 at 1:55 p.m. a St. Joseph driver was cited for 71 in a 55 on Highway 190 at Liv 235.

May 12 at 7:13 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 81 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

May 12 at 11:30 p.m. a Michigan driver was cited for No Valid Driver’s License on Highway 36 at Highway 65.

May 13 at 3:00 p.m. an Independence driver was cited for No Auto Insurance on U.S. 36 near Utica.

May 14 at 10:50 a.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 88 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

May 16 at 6:00 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle with DOR for having license plates that had been expired 3 plus months.

May 17 at 12:20 a.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

May 18 at 11:10 p.m. a Florida driver was cited for 70 in a 45 work zone on U.S. 36 east of Chillicothe.

Additional Information:

LCSO staff has made many business, home, and property checks around the county during all hours of the day/night.

May 07 LCSO extradited David Buesing from Jackson County Detention Center and transported him to the Caldwell County Detention Center on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Probation Violation Non-Support.

May 09 LCSO extradited Nichole Kesteloot from Stone County Sheriff and transferred her to Clinton County Detention Center on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Tampering with Motor Vehicle.

May 10-11 Deputy Terry Wilson attended firearms armorer training in south Missouri. Deputy Wilson is now certified to inspect/repair all our duty weapons.

May 11 David Charles Walker, 40, who was on our sex offender registry, reported moving to Linn County, Missouri and was removed from our website.

May 15 LCSO transported 7 male detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph under Court order.

May 15 LCSO checked the well-being of a child in the Mooresville area and nothing was found wrong.

May 16 LCSO transported Mary Green to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia.

May 18 LCSO transferred detainee Richard Anson from the Caldwell County Detention Center on Livingston County charge to the Clay County Detention Center on a change of venue.

May 18 LCSO extradited Kevin Lemos from the Jackson County Detention Center on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on Driving While Revoked/Suspended and moved him to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

May 18 LCSO moved detainees Rachel Waldrep and Christie Noble from the Clinton County Detention Center to the Harrison County Detention Center to keep our female detainees in one location.

Several members of the LCSO received firearms training and were certified in qualifications. LCSO staff has remained busy with ongoing criminal and fugitive investigations.

LCSO currently has 38 people in custody.

Related