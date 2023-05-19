North Central Missouri College Ag Club elects officers for 2023-2024

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2023-24 school year. Elected to office were:

President: Joshua Eckert; Chillicothe, MO

1st VP: Maddi Michael; Gallatin, MO

2nd VP: Blake Eitel; Milan, MO

Secretary: Olivia Morris; Green City, MO

Student Representative: Kaden Garrison; Boss, MO

Student Representative: Tyler Dove; Caulfield, MO

The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

Related