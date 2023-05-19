North Central Missouri College Ag Club elects officers for 2023-2024

Local News May 19, 2023May 19, 2023 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Ag Club Elects Officers for 2023-2024
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College AG Club/PAS chapter has elected officers for the 2023-24 school year. Elected to office were:

  • President: Joshua Eckert; Chillicothe, MO
  • 1st VP: Maddi Michael; Gallatin, MO
  • 2nd VP: Blake Eitel; Milan, MO
  • Secretary: Olivia Morris; Green City, MO 
  • Student Representative: Kaden Garrison; Boss, MO
  • Student Representative: Tyler Dove; Caulfield, MO

 The National PAS Organization was founded in 1980 in Kansas City. Its mission is to provide opportunities for individual growth, leadership, and career preparation. North Central Missouri College is a charter member of both the Missouri and National PAS organizations.

 

North Central Missouri College Ag Club Elects Officers for 2023-2024
(back L-R) Olivia Morris, Tyler Dove, Kaden Garrison (front L-R) Blake Eitel, Joshua Eckert, Maddi Michael.
Post Views: 2
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.