Gallatin teenager arrested on charges from Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Gallatin resident on a capias warrant on failure to obey a judge’s order.

Eighteen-year-old Caleb Scott Kinnison was arrested in Gentry County on May 18th.

His original charges included the felonies of resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Other original charges were the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

He is to be held on no bond, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 15th.

Kinnison is accused of resisting arrest in May 2022 by fleeing on foot and retaining a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol knowing or believing it had been stolen. He is also accused of operating a Dodge pickup truck, owned by Samantha Ratkovich, without consent; operating a motor vehicle on Northwest 22nd Avenue while under the influence of alcohol; and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident.

