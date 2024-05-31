Driver and child injured in rollover accident north of Farmersville

Share To Your Social Network

A rollover accident occurred on May 30, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Highway Z, two miles north of Farmersville, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Stephanie L. Frey, 46, of Trenton, Missouri.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it veered off the east side of the roadway. Frey overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway, cross the centerline, and then travel off the west side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected again, leading the vehicle to travel back off the east side, strike an embankment, and overturn. The Ford Explorer came to rest on its top, facing southwest, off the east side of the roadway.

Both the driver, Frey, and a six-year-old male passenger sustained moderate injuries in the crash. They were both secured by safety devices at the time of the accident. Grundy County Emergency Medical Services transported them to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Ewing’s Towing.

The accident was also attended by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

