Fatal crash on Highway 136 claims life of Memphis man

Share To Your Social Network

A crash on Highway 136, two miles east of Memphis, Missouri, resulted in one fatality and one serious injury. The accident occurred on May 30, 2024, at approximately 5:20 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by Jeffrey J. York, 56, of Santa Ana, California, was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

Bryan D. Blake, 43, of Memphis, Missouri, was a passenger in the vehicle. Blake was pronounced dead at the scene by Scotland County Deputy Coroner Eric Byrn at 5:39 p.m. York, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Lakeside Wrecker.

The accident was assisted by Corporal Johnson, Major Crash Investigation Unit Master Sergeant Cox, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, and an ambulance.

Related