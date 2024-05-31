Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of three individuals

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of three individuals on May 30.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Brandon Brewer of Trenton. He faces felony charges of attempted forgery and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $50,000 cash only, with North Missouri Court Services and random urine analysis required.

Brewer is accused of attempting to use a fake urine sample by possessing a plastic bottle with urine, purported to be genuine, on May 30. He is also accused of possessing methamphetamine. Brewer was previously convicted in Grundy County Circuit Court in January 2021 and June 2012 for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Trenton Police Department also arrested 68-year-old Douglas Eugene Denny of Humphreys. He is charged in Grundy County with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is set at $20,000 cash only, with North Missouri Court Services.

Denny is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Iowa Boulevard on May 29 while his license was revoked. He was previously convicted in Sullivan County Circuit Court in March 2022 for two counts of driving while revoked and in Washington County District Court in Iowa in June 2018 for driving while suspended.

Forty-six-year-old Rachel Hillary Trump of Excelsior Springs was arrested in Clay County on May 30. She is charged in Grundy County with felony forgery and posted a bond of $7,500 cash only with North Missouri Court Services.

Trump is accused of forging a check on a Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri account in February in Grundy County. She was previously convicted of felony forgery in Livingston County Circuit Court in June 2015 and DeKalb County Circuit Court in February 2005.

Brewer, Denny, and Trump are scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 11.

