Crash on Highway 36 northwest of Osborn injures one

A two-vehicle accident occurred on May 30, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., five miles northwest of Osborn, Missouri, on Highway 36. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2023 John Deere Tractor 8R340 and a 2012 Chevrolet 3500.

The Chevrolet 3500, driven by Larry L. Wall, 56, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was westbound on Highway 36 when the accident occurred. Wall was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported by DeKalb/Clinton EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph for treatment. The Chevrolet 3500 was totaled and towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The John Deere Tractor 8R340, driven by Clement G. Norris, 31, of Stewartsville, Missouri, was traveling northbound on Fairview Road. The tractor failed to yield, resulting in the Chevrolet 3500 striking the towed unit of the tractor. Norris, exempt from using a seat belt, was not injured, and the tractor was driven away from the scene.

Sergeant M.A. Wilhoit and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance at the accident scene.

