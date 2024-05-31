MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 3, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of June 3- 9.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

Route 48 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 (Gentry County) to U.S. Route 71, through June 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp,).

Route P – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route J in 2-mile sections, June 3-11, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route H – Scrub seal from U.S. Route 59 to the Nodaway County line, June 5-6.

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route FF in Buchanan County to the Clinton/Clay County line through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, through mid-June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route UU –Scrub seal from Route P to Route V, June 3-6.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over 9th Street in St. Joseph, June 3-5, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Ninth Street will be narrowed to one lane during working hours.

Route U – Resurfacing project through June 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive in Hamilton to Route P, through July. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Carroll County

Route 139 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to the Livingston County line, June 4-5.

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route WW – CLOSED at the Old Channel Chariton River Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 139 – Resurfacing project June 3-14. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route YY – Resurfacing project June 3-7. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from the Clinton/Clay County line to Route FF in Buchanan County through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

I-35 – Nighttime rolling CLOSURES for the Route H bridge replacement project. Traffic will be stopped in up to 15-minute increments north and southbound, on June 8, beginning at 8 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance northbound at the bridge over Granite Avenue, June 3-4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane daily.

DeKalb County

Route C – Resurfacing project, June 3-12. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.).

Gentry County

Route 48 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 71 (Andrew County), through June 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp,).

Route AF – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 430th Street to Route B, June 6, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Pavement repair from 4th Street to 30th Avenue, June 3-4.

Linn County

Route 5 – CLOSED under the BNSF railroad bridge in Marceline for concrete repairs, June 3-June 9 around the clock. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC). Traffic will be directed on U.S. Route 36, Missouri Route 129, and Route WW around the closure.

Route 130 – Resurfacing project, June 3-7. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route 139 – Resurfacing project, June 3-14. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route YY – Resurfacing project, June 3-7. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC.)

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement improvement project under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe through July. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route B – ADA/Sidewalk improvement project in Wheeling through June 28. (Contractor: BRS Construction, LLC.).

Mercer County

Route JJ – CLOSED for survey work from Route Y to Route C, June 3-6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Harrison/Mercer county line to Route C. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Pacing, LLC).

Nodaway County

Route E – CLOSED for pavement repairs from 160th Street to 170th Street, June 3, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Noble Road to 190th Street, June 4, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route MM– CLOSED for pavement repairs from U.S. Route 136 to 280th Street, June 5, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route N – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 3-7.

Route 149 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 3-7.

Route YY – Pothole patching from Route 129 to U.S. Route 136, June 3-7.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Unionville, June 3 to mid-July. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane and a 12-ft width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Norris Asphalt Paving Co.).

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Route W – CLOSED for core drilling at East Fork of Grand River Bridge between Route U and Route B, June 3-5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route 46 – CLOSED for core drilling at Marlowe Creek Bridge between Jaguar Avenue and Route V, June 5-13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

