Crash on Highway 6 near Trenton injures Milan woman

An accident on May 30, 2024, resulted in minor injuries and the total loss of a vehicle on Highway 6, five miles west of Trenton.

According to the report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Dallas W. Lentz, 22, of Jamesport, was southbound on Southwest 52nd Avenue. The Chevrolet failed to yield and was struck by an eastbound 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Kolby W. Hoerrmann, 35, of Milan.

The Chevrolet Silverado sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene. The Honda Pilot was totaled and towed by Ewing’s. Lentz was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident and was not reported injured.

A passenger in the Honda Pilot, Jennifer L. Hoerrmann, 32, of Milan, sustained minor injuries despite using a seat belt. She was transported by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway following the collision.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.

