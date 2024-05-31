Two juveniles injured in crash on Route O in Hannibal

State News May 31, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Rollover Crash news graphic
A 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer was involved in an accident on Route O in Hannibal, Missouri, on May 30, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m. The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Hannibal, sustained extensive damage and was towed by Scott’s Towing.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling northbound when it veered off the roadway and overturned. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

A 15-year-old male occupant of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seat belt, also sustained minor injuries and sought treatment on his own.

The incident was assisted by Corporal Tappendorf and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.

