Obituary: James (Jim) Lowell Marsh

James (Jim) Lowell Marsh, age 66, a Resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Jim was born the son of William R. Marsh and Patrica L. (Delapp) Marsh on April 13, 1957, in Osceola, Iowa. He was a 1975 graduate of Jameson High School. Jim married Brinda Sue Reeter on September 4, 1976, in Laredo, Missouri. He worked as a tool tech at DeLaval for 20+ years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and woodworking but most of all he loved family time.

Survivors include his wife, Brinda Marsh, and son Alexander Marsh of the home; Daughter Jillian (Eric Purdun) of Ridgeway, Missouri; and son Thomas (Shelby) Marsh of Chillicothe, Missouri; four grandchildren, Gabriel and William Purdun of Ridgeway Missouri, Ruger, and Baby girl Marsh of Chillicothe, Missouri; his father William Marsh; sisters Ardyce (Craig) Nordeen, Margaret Marsh and Betsy all of Independence, Missouri; several cousins, nieces, nephews and one uncle.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Memorial contributions can be made on Jim’s behalf to Mosaic Life Care Foundation in support of the Cancer Care Patience Assistance. They can be mailed to Mosaic Foundation at 518 S. 6th Street, St. Joseph, Mo 64501. Checks must be made out to Mosaic Foundation, with a memo to the Cancer Care Patience Assistance.

A cremation has been held and there will be no services held to honor Jim’s wishes.

