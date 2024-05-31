Captain Dusty Hoffman retires after 30 years of service with the patrol

Share To Your Social Network

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has announced the retirement of Captain Dusty L. Hoffman, director of the Public Information and Education Division, General Headquarters, effective June 1, 2024. Hoffman retires after 30 years and 10 months of dedicated service.

Hoffman began his career with the Patrol on August 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 6, serving Moniteau and Morgan counties. On May 1, 1995, he transferred to Zone 3, Boone County, where he was certified as a drug recognition expert by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Promoted to corporal on December 1, 2001, Hoffman became the assistant zone supervisor of Troop F, Zone 7, covering Cooper and Howard counties. By May 1, 2003, he had moved to the Gaming Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City. During his time as a corporal, he took part in internships in the Human Resources Division for the Trooper Selection Process, the Division of Drug and Crime Control focusing on computer forensics, and the Assistant Superintendent’s Office, where he was involved in writing legislative bill reviews and fiscal notes for the Department of Public Safety. Hoffman was promoted to sergeant on October 15, 2006, while serving in the Gaming Division at the Isle of Capri in Boonville, MO.

Hoffman’s career saw him transfer to the Governor’s Security Division on September 19, 2010, providing security for Governor Jeremiah “Jay” Nixon both domestically and internationally. He protected the governor during major disasters, including the Joplin tornado, and on visits to China in 2011.

On January 1, 2014, Hoffman was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Research and Development Division as a staff inspector and later assistant director over the Statistical Analysis Center and Support Services Section. His promotion to captain on April 1, 2017, saw him leading the Governor’s Security Division under Governor Eric R. Greitens. Hoffman protected Governor Greitens on travels to Israel, Doha, the United Arab Emirates, China, and South Korea. He continued his service under Governor Michael L. Parson, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic, and conducted security details in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Greece, as well as assignments with the governor in Australia, Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Japan.

Hoffman’s last assignment was on February 8, 2024, as the director of the Public Information and Education Division, where he served until his retirement.

Born in Glasgow, MO, Hoffman graduated from Howard County R-II High School in May 1989 and served as a law enforcement specialist in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1992. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Columbia College in 2004 and completed the IACP’s Leadership In Police Organizations Training in 2013. Captain Hoffman and his wife, Sunny, have four children: Brenden, Alex, Reagan, and Kemper.

