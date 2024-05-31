New building in downtown Trenton to host Dillon Harp State Farm Agency

Share To Your Social Network

Investments have recently been made into a vacant lot and an unoccupied building in Downtown Trenton.

Main Street Trenton reports Harp Holdings LLC has invested in the property across the street from the law enforcement center. Ground was broken on a new building this week. The building will be the new home of the Dillon Harp State Farm Agency and other offices.

The new building is being constructed in the area where three adjacent buildings stood before a fire on February 18, 2019. Those buildings housed the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and State License Bureau as well as two other businesses.

The Rock Island Row Partnership also invested in the former Davis Paints building. The partnership plans to restore and renovate the building. Other plans have not yet been announced.

