Accident near Perry results in minor injuries for two

A collision occurred on Highway 19, half a mile east of Perry, Missouri, on May 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., resulting in minor injuries for two individuals. The accident involved a 2019 Subaru Outback and a 2011 Ford Escape. The accident occurred when the Ford Escape failed to yield to the Subaru Outback.

Barbara K. Gerst, 60, of Burlington, Iowa, was driving the Subaru Outback southbound. The Subaru was totaled and towed by Robert’s Towing. Gerst was wearing her seat belt and sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Alan E. Gerst, 65, also of Burlington, Iowa, was an occupant in the Subaru. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Alan Gerst was also transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Joyce E. Coleman, 92, of Perry, Missouri, was driving the Ford Escape eastbound. The Ford was totaled and secured off the roadway at the intersection of Highway 19 and Highway 154. Coleman was wearing her seat belt and did not report any injuries.

The incident was assisted by Trooper Wilt, Trooper Peterson, the Perry Fire Department, the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, and the Perry Police Department.

