Livingston County Health Center launches home safety project

The Livingston County Health Center has initiated the “Leave the Light On” project, aimed at improving home safety for seniors and disabled residents. This initiative highlights the importance of having a well-lit home, which helps prevent falls, deter potential intruders, and ensure faster emergency responses.

The project underscores that in medical emergencies, seconds can be crucial. A well-lit front entrance can significantly aid emergency services in locating and assisting residents promptly.

Funded by a $500 Community Partnership Grant from the Green Hills Community Action Agency, the health center has purchased 150 100-watt LED dusk-to-dawn light bulbs. These bulbs are being distributed to residents aged 60 and older, as well as disabled residents of any age.

To date, over 100 bulbs have been distributed. They were made available at the Aging in Place Resource Fair last week, the Grand River YMCA Senior Health and Fitness Fair on May 29, and the Livingston County Health Center Board meeting on May 28.

The health center is actively seeking additional grant funding to procure more bulbs for distribution. Livingston County residents who qualify can request a bulb at the health center office in Chillicothe until the current supply is exhausted.

