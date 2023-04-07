Livingston County Sheriff reports on recents incidents, investigations and arrests

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On March 16 the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department completed an investigation of a scam where a male county resident reported exchanging photos and messages with a person claiming to be of legal age and suddenly began demanding money be transferred immediately and claiming to be an underage female or the scammer would report the alleged criminal activity to authorities and post embarrassing photos on social media. These are frequent scammer tactics and adults who consent to such activity should beware of these types of scams and risks.

On March 21 LCSO began an investigation of a registered sex offender reportedly not being truthful on multiple aspects of registration requirements. The investigation resulted in a request for a search warrant for an address on the east side of Chillicothe. Michael Corteze Sanders, 33, was arrested for an alleged felony Sex Offender Registration Violation and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

On March 22 LCSO conducted an investigation(s) on one or more sex offenders making a false claim(s) on their required sex offender registration with the LCSO. Reports are being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

On March 22 at 3:10 p.m., the LCSO deputy made a stop on a vehicle near U.S. 65 and Highway 190. The car was operated by an unlicensed juvenile and the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of marijuana drug paraphernalia and THC vape cartridge(s). The parent was contacted and informed of the issue and a report is being submitted to the juvenile office.

On March 23 LCSO completed an investigation in the 12000 block of LIV 216 where a person reportedly dumped many items and burned improperly in the dump pile and trash blew onto a neighbor’s properties. Photos and incident reports are being submitted to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for consideration.

On April 03 LCSO opened an investigation of alleged perjury from testimony given in Livingston County Circuit Court. Investigation continues.

Most Wanted Updates:

Cheyenne Nicole Church, 37, Kansas City, wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged PROBATION VIOLATION on original class D felony Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000 on case #21LV-CR00438-01. LCSO Jail Management records show Ms. Church was arrested/incarcerated on this case number November 22-24, 2021 on alleged Failure to Appear in Court on this case and then released on ROR bond. Arrested on October 05, 2022, on this case for alleged Probation Violation and incarcerated until December 01, 2022, and released on probation. The current warrant shows an alleged probation violation for alleged violation of #6 DRUGS, on 03-13-2023, the probation officer received written admission from Ms. Church, which indicates that she used methamphetamine on 03-09-2023.

Other Arrests:

On March 22 LCSO arrested Steven Robert McCann, 37, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and class E felony Driving While Revoked/Suspended. Mr. McCann was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

On March 26 at 9:30 p.m. Christina N. Phelps, 34, Chillicothe surrendered to Chillicothe PD and Deputy Plummer served Ms. Phelps with a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class E felony Hindering Prosecution. This stemmed from an LCSO investigation where Mr. Phelps allegedly assisted and provided material aid to a known felony fugitive. Ms. Phelps was transferred to the Harrison County Detention Center and later posted bond.

On March 27 LCSO served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Savannah Kathryn Jimenez, 33, for alleged class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and class D misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on case #23LV-CR00128. Ms. Jimenez was already in custody on other charges (s).

Citations:

March 22 at 12:50 p.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Utica.

March 22 at 3:10 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for Driving without a Valid Driver’s License on a stop at Highways 190 and 65.

March 23 at 9:38 a.m. a Houston Lake driver was cited for 79 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261.

March 23 at 9:45 a.m. a St. Joseph driver was cited for 79 in a 65 on U.S. 36 and LIV 261.

March 23 at 10:15 a.m. an Iowa driver was cited for 79 in a 65 on U.S. 36.

March 25 1:30 a.m. a Kansas City driver was cited for 88 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 261.

March 25 at 1:45 p.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 80 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Highway 65.

March 26 at 10:23 a.m. a Grain Valley driver was cited for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Annually on a stop at U.S. 65 and Route Z.

March 26 at 1:00 p.m. a Festus driver was cited for 87 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

March 26 at 2:00 p.m. an Illinois driver was cited for 84 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 255.

April 29 at 2:30 p.m. a Cabool driver was cited for 83 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near LIV 259.

March 31 at 3:15 p.m. a Kansas driver was cited for 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 at LIV 269.

March 31 at 10:00 p.m. a Laredo driver was cited for Displaying the License Plates of Another Person on a stop on LIV 256.

April 01 at 1:40 p.m. a Chillicothe driver was cited for 48 in a 25 on Cowgill Street in Chillicothe.

Additional Information:

March 22, Robert Wayne Johnson, 50, most recently had been registered as a sex offender residing in Dawn and updated his registration to show he has moved to Cameron, Missouri. Mr. Johnson will no longer be on our registered list.

March 23, Steven L. Burns, 37, most recently had been registered as a sex offender residing in Utica updated his registration to show he has moved to an address in Brookfield, Linn County, MO. Mr. Burns will no longer be on our registered list.

On April 03 a deputy spent significant time attempting to locate an owner of cattle that were wandering west of Chillicothe. LCSO has responded to many cattle in the roadway calls thus far this year. We would greatly appreciate those with livestock checking their fences for maintenance issues.

Related