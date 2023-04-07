Chillicothe City Council to meet on Monday, April 10th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider an ordinance that would amend sections of the Personnel Policies Handbook in regard to compensation and overtime as part of the 2023-2024 budget year. That ordinance and others will be discussed at the Chillicothe City Hall on April 10th at 5:30.

Two ordinances on the agenda would approve contracts. One would be with Maxim in regard to the management of the Green Hills Golf Course and Fast Lanes Family Entertainment Center. The other would be with Hope Haven Industries in regard to helping provide an emergency shelter or emergency shelters to its employees at the recycling center.

One ordinance would accept the purchase agreement for a Polaris Pro XD for use by the Chillicothe Fire Department. Another would accept the bid for the shark floatable to be used by the Chillicothe Parks Department at Chilli Bay Water Park. Yet another would approve the purchase of playground equipment and playground surface and installation from Athco, LLC, through Greenbush Purchasing Cooperative.

The final ordinance on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting April 10th would accept the results of the General Election and declare the winners.

A closed session is also listed for discussion of real estate and employee matters.

