Trenton Board of Education to meet on Tuesday, April 11th

The District Career Ladder Plan and the nurse’s pay scale will be discussed at the Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting next week. The board will meet at the school district office on April 11th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include the certification of election results, administration of the oath of office, dissolving of the current board, and reorganization of the board. There is also to be a discussion of a Missouri School Boards Association policy update, a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan amendment, and the At-Risk Evaluation Report.

The agenda for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education on April 11th also includes a closed session for discussion of personnel.

