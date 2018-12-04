Livingston County Health Center to offer flu shot clinic

The holidays are almost here, and that means family gatherings and holiday parties where people tend to be in close personal contact. It’s also time to remember that you don’t want to be the one to bring flu to the festivities.

During National Influenza Vaccination Week, the Livingston County Health Center would like to announce the offering of influenza vaccinations to adults any working day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout December. The flu shot is the best protection against the flu.

For millions of people every season, the flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, fatigue, and miserable days spent in bed. Millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu each year. CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against seasonal flu viruses.

This season, CDC recommends that providers use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine with no preference expressed for one vaccine over another. It takes around two weeks for immunity to be established, so those interested should plan to come in sooner, rather than later, to be protected over the holidays.

It’s important to remember getting vaccinated against the flu isn’t just about the individual. The more people in a community who are vaccinated, the better protection for those who can’t be vaccinated due to age or health conditions—it’s called “herd immunity.”

Take time this December to get vaccinated for the flu to do your part to ensure a happy and healthy holiday season for all! If you have a child who needs to be vaccinated, please call 646-5506 to set up an appointment and one of our monthly clinics.