Livingston County Health Center to hold baby shower for breastfeeding mothers

The Livingston County Health Center will hold its annual baby shower for breastfeeding mothers during August.

Breastfeeding and expectant mothers wanting to learn more about breastfeeding can attend the come-and-go event at the Kiwanis Shelter House in Simpson Park in Chillicothe on August 3rd from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

There will be information on breastfeeding, vendors, goody bags, free diapers, and prize drawings.

Registration is required, so the health center knows how many people to expect. Mothers can also let the health center know what size of diapers they need for their free package.

Interested individuals may register to attend on the Livingston County Health Center’s Facebook page. The office can also be called to register at 660-646-5506.