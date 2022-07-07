Grundy County Health Department to offer free Hepatitis C testing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will be offering rapid Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) antibody testing free of charge by appointment on Wednesday, July 13.

Hepatitis C is an infection of the liver that results from the Hepatitis C Virus. Most people who become infected develop a chronic, or lifelong, infection. Over time, chronic Hepatitis C can cause serious health problems including liver disease, liver failure, and even liver cancer. There is no vaccine for Hepatitis C. However, new and improved treatments are available, making early identification of greater importance.

Most people with Hepatitis C do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. Symptoms of a chronic Hepatitis C infection can take decades to develop. When symptoms of chronic Hepatitis C appear, they often are a sign of advanced liver disease. The only way to know if you have Hepatitis C is to be tested.

The rapid test requires a fingerstick to collect a blood sample. Test results are known in 20-40 minutes. A positive Hepatitis C Antibody test means that a person has been infected with the virus at some point in time. Additional testing is necessary if the antibody is present.

Who should get tested? Testing is recommended for certain groups, including people who:

-were born from 1945-1965

-received donated blood or organs before 1992

-have ever injected drugs, even if it was just one time years ago

-have certain medical conditions such as liver disease and HIV

-have abnormal liver tests or liver disease

-have been exposed to blood from a person who has Hepatitis C

-are on hemodialysis

-are born to a mother with Hepatitis C

Contact the office at 660-359-4196 to schedule an appointment.